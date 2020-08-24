CNN Cuts Off Trump Speech, John King Accuses President Of ‘Wrong, Misleading, Or Outright Lies’

CNN cut into President Donald Trump’s speech Monday morning at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte to break down the president’s comments.

Trump, a frequent critic of ballot harvesting and mail-in voting was speaking on the topic Monday when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper broke into the broadcast to accuse the president of going “negative” in the convention’s “first moments.”

“He started off falsely attacking mail-in voting,” Cooper said. “He’s continuing to attack mail-in voting as his postmaster general testifies that the attacks are ‘unhelpful.’ That’s his own postmaster general. He also criticized the media for airing the postmaster’s hearing instead of his roll call.”

“He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box,” he continued. “Unclear how angering the entire country by shutting down would help them at the ballot box.”

After calling the speech “sort of all the most recent greatest hits and false statements by the president” who “clearly wants to be out front every single day,” Cooper brought on CNN Chief National Correspondent John King, who went on to accuse the president of engaging in “wrong, misleading, or outright lies.”

WATCH:

“It underscores the challenge, Anderson, for us in the news business and really for people watching at home if you are a voter who has not decided — if you are a voter who is not firm in your decision — to watch the next four days, because this is a sad thing to say, but a lot of what you just heard from the president of the United States is wrong, misleading, or outright lies,” King said. “Wrong, misleading, or outright lies, and the president knows that.”

King continued to defend mail in voting as a process with “very little fraud.”

While Trump in his speech praised absentee voting “where you request it,” as is done in Florida, he condemned universal mail-in voting as a process rife for potential fraud. (RELATED: PATEL: The Truth About The Post Office Controversy)

“They’ll be dumping them in neighborhoods, people are going to be picking them up, they’ll be bribing, they’ll be paying off people to grab some,” Trump speculated Monday, citing no direct evidence. “This is the greatest scam in the history of politics I think and I’m talking about beyond our nation.”