Signed Mike Trout Baseball Card Sells For $3.84 Million

A signed Mike Trout baseball card has sold for a staggering amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a signed Mike Trout Superfractor card sold for $3.84 million at Goldin Auctions this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the most expensive sports card ever sold at auction.

BREAKING: This Mike Trout Superfractor card has just been sold for $3.84 MILLION in the @GoldinAuctions sale, breaking the record of the Honus Wagner ($3.1M) for the highest price of a card ever sold. Consignor @itsvegasdave paid a reported $400K for the card two years ago. pic.twitter.com/RtFkq5rb7s — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2020

Folks, that is simply a shocking amount of money. I love sports memorabilia as much as the next guy, and I have some cool stuff.

However, I don’t think I’d ever spend nearly $4 million on a signed card, especially on one of the Los Angeles Angels star. I don’t care how much money I have. I really don’t.

It’s all about jerseys, helmets and gear with me. Cards aren’t that impressive to me, and they’re damn sure not worth millions of dollars.

Having said that, if you have the money, then spend it on whatever you want. I just can’t imagine dropping $3.84 million on a signed card.

That’s just a bonkers amount of money!

Props to the person who bought this card for being rich as all hell. I hope to get there myself someday!