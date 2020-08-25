Chargers And Rams Won’t Have Fans At Home Games ‘Until Further Notice’

The Rams and Chargers might be playing home games without fans for a long time.

According to Adam Schefter, the teams won’t have fans at SoFi Stadium “until further notice” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re just the latest team in a string of football teams to restrict stadium capacity.

Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium announced that Rams and Chargers games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2020

Around and around we go with the NFL and fans being allowed to attend games. As I’ve said many times, there’s no consistency here.

Some teams are allowing fans to attend and others have blanket bans. The Rams and Chargers are now firmly in the latter camp.

I’m still not convinced we’ll have fans at any games during the coronavirus pandemic. Or at the very least, I’m not sure we’ll have fans the whole way through.

Some teams might try to start with fans, but it’ll only take one bad outbreak for things to change very quickly. I’m obviously not cheering for that outcome, but let’s not pretend like it’s not on the table.

Hopefully, fans can pack the stands at SoFi Stadium sooner than later.