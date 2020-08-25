NBC News Issues Apology After Post Features Shot Of Kevin Hart For Story About Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt

NBC News has issued an apology after a Facebook post included a feature image of comedian Kevin Hart for a story about Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

“Correction: Due to a technical error, the social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart,” the news outlet post read on the social media site. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

Is there nobody Black on the @NBCNews social staff? That is not @usainbolt. It’s @KevinHart4real. As journalists, our credibility is everything. pic.twitter.com/ep5g7KuN2D — Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) August 25, 2020

“In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video,” it added. The display image has been corrected.”

The initial post from NBC News read, “World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self isolating at his home in Jamaica,” per a screenshot shared by the 41-year-old actor on Instagram. The post included a photo of Hart instead of Bolt.

The “Central Intelligence” star had a few comments after catching wind of the original post. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

“No comment…..I must of gotten really fast and tall overnight,” Hart captioned his post. “….I want to take advantage of this moment and race anybody in the world.”

“We can bet whatever….Shit just got real,” he added. “I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule….I’M BACK BITCHES!!!!!!”

The comedian continued, “P.S this is disrespectful on so many levels….All you can do is laugh. Maybe the [COVID-19] shrunk his legs and torso.”