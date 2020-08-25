Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Takes 20% Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has taken a massive pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, Brohm and other major sports figures at Purdue have taken a 20% cut during the pandemic.

All incentive payments will also not happen until next fall.

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm, men’s hoops coach Matt Painter, women’s hoops coach Sharon Versyp & AD Mike Bobinski have each voluntarily taken 20% salary reduction & agreed to forego any incentive compensation over 12-month period beginning Sept. 1, 2020 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 25, 2020

This is a gigantic pay cut for Brohm, who was slated to make $5.35 million this season with the Boilermakers.

Taking a 20% cut means he’s going to lose north of a million dollars. Just like I said for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, it’s absurd to give up that much.

In case you didn’t already know the damage coronavirus has done to sports, the Big 10 has canceled football and the head football coach at Purdue is now giving up a ton of money.

I hate to sound selfish, but I would never voluntarily pull off a move like this. No chance in hell. Five percent? Sure. I’d maybe even give up a little more.

I’m damn sure not giving up a million dollars as a college football coach. There’s no chance that ever happens.

Best of luck to Purdue and Brohm. That’s a staggering amount of money to lose.