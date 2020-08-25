Sports Illustrated Ranks Clemson And Alabama As The 2 Best College Football Teams In America

Sports Illustrated has released revised college football rankings, and Clemson is at the top.

Following the Big 10 and PAC-12 canceling football, several top teams are no longer in consideration for a national title.

Despite the fact the AP Top 25 included teams not playing, which made zero sense, SI has released rankings for squads that will actually take the field. The top five were Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.

As I said when the AP rankings dropped and Ohio State was number two, Alabama has to now be viewed as the second best team in America.

If Kevin Warren hadn’t ruined the Big 10, Justin Fields and company would absolutely be a national title contender.

Depending on who you ask, they might be the favorite. Unfortunately, we’ll never know, and that means Clemson and Alabama are leading the way.

Think about how insanely dominant those two programs have been over the past decade, and there’s a very real chance they’ll meet in the playoff again.

The SEC has several great teams this season, but you simply can’t pick against Nick Saban to start the year. Only a fool would do that.

It’s going to be a fun year, and Alabama vs. Clemson another time certainly would grab my interest.