Tom Cruise Surprises Movie Goers, Celebrates Going Back To The Movies

Tom Cruise surprised movie goers overseas and celebrated getting back to the movies at an early screening of the film “Tenet” amid the pandemic.

“Big movie,” the 58-year-old actor captioned his Tuesday post on Instagram that he shared with his millions of followers. “Big screen. Loved it.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The post included a terrific video of the “Top Gun” star donning a black mask as he is being driven around what looks to be a rainy London. The “Mission Impossible” star then pulls up to a movie house with a large billboard out front featuring the movie “Tenet” directed by Christopher Nolan, per Cinema Blend. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

WATCH:

On the clip, he can be heard joking about how fans can recognize him, “How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask.”

Later, Cruise stands by the billboard and said, “Here we are. Back to the movies.”

At one point, we get to watch him inside the theater before and after the film. When asked about what he thought, Tom shared, “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody.”

And when asked if he enjoyed the film, he said, “I Loved it.”