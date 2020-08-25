Urban Meyer Says ‘You Have To Really Trust The Experts’ On Canceling Football

Legendary Ohio State coach Urban Mayer sounds OK with the Big 10 canceling football.

The Big 10 pulled the plug on the fall 2020 season because of coronavirus, and the reaction has been really bad. Despite that, the three-time national champion thinks the experts have to make the call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer said the following on the Buckeyes Xtra Podcast, according to Saturday Tradition.

As hard as it is, you have to really trust the experts…There’s so many incredibly smart people involved in the decision process. My heart says — just devastated. Your heart also tells you — could we have waited? Could we put this thing off for a little while like the SEC — just buy more time and just let the players continue to train…I think more from a coach perspective, but I understand. There’s scientists, doctors making these decisions, and you have to believe it through the best interest of the players.

You can listen to the full interview below.

I have no doubt that Meyer is being genuine here, but I can’t help but disagree with what he’s saying. The Big 12, ACC and SEC have all come to the conclusion that football is fine.

Are their experts somehow not as smart as the ones in the Big 10? I find that really hard to believe. In fact, I don’t believe it at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 14, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

If it’s safe enough for those programs to play football during the coronavirus pandemic, then it’s safe enough for everyone else to play football.

I’m not even sure why this is a debate. High school football is happening in states with Big 10 teams! Iowa State is playing in the Big 12 and Iowa isn’t in the Big 10.

The B1G’s decision makes no sense, and pinning it on the “experts” is laughable. Cowardly Kevin and the university presidents are the only people to blame.

We should be playing football, and the fact that we’re not is an utter disgrace.