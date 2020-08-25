Iowa AD Gary Barta: It Will Be ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Watching Teams Play Football In The Fall

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta had a sobering comment about teams playing football in the fall.

The Big 10 won't play a snap of football in 2020, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are all cruising towards games in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic. That's a tough pill to swallow for Barta.

According to Scott Dochterman, Barta said it “would be gut-wrenching” to watch those games if they actually happen with the Big 10 sidelined.

Barta: Every Saturday “would be gut-wrenching” watching other conferences play games this fall without games at Kinnick. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 24, 2020

You know what Kevin Warren and other Big 10 leader’s worst fear is? It’s that the ACC, SEC and Big 12 play complete seasons without any problems at all as the Big 10 sits out the whole year.

If that happens, you’re going to see outrage that will make the past two weeks look like a picnic.

Imagine how pissed Barta and other officials who wanted to play football will be if the SEC proves playing a season wasn’t that hard.

We’ll be forced to sit through months and months of successful football knowing that it could have been us out there on the field, but Cowardly Kevin stole it from us.

“Gut-wrenching” might be an understatement. It’s more cruel than anything else I can imagine in the world of sports.

We’re in for a tough fall season, folks. That much is sure.