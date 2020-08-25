Vicki Michaelis Endorses A Bubble For College Football

University of Georgia sports media professor Vicki Michaelis thinks a bubble is a good idea for college football.

During a Monday interview with Paul Finebaum, Michaelis was asked about the optics of playing football if students are only doing online classes during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If the football players have the same access to online learning that the students do, I’m in favor of putting them in a bubble and doing that,” Michaelis explained.

I couldn’t agree more with Michaelis if I tried. She’s 100% correct, and I’m glad she’s honest and open enough to say it.

There are a lot of clowns out there pretending like football can’t happen if students aren’t on campuses across America.

That’s such a stupid stance to hold that it’s hard to believe it’s real. The best case scenario is students get booted from campus and football players stay.

It’s hands down the safest option. It’s not a perfect bubble like the NHL or MLB have, but it’s about as close as you can get in college.

Clear out the campus, football players can take online classes, players can solely focus on playing games and exposure to outside issues (women and parties) can be limited.

This shouldn’t even be a debate. We’re playing football no matter what, and I don’t give a damn if students are on campus. Props to Michaelis for keeping it real. It’s refreshing to see somebody shoot it straight.