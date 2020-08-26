Parents Of Football Players From Ten Big 10 Schools Join Forces To Fight The Conference

Parents of football players at several different Big 10 schools have teamed up to fight the league.

According to Saturday Tradition, a total of 10 different programs are now represented by parents trying to get answers out of the B1G as to why football was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It all started with Nebraska going after Kevin Warren and conference leadership. Now, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Rutgers, Penn State, Maryland and Northwestern have all linked up over the past few days.

What an absolute disaster for the B1G. Parents from 10 programs are aligned to absolutely burn this situation down!

If Cowardly Kevin knew this was coming, you have to wonder whether or not the league would have ever canceled football.

It’s been an absolute PR disaster for the Big 10. Nebraska is literally at the brink of suing the B1G. I never thought we’d see the day a team in the conference sued the league for answers, but here we are.

We haven’t heard back from the Big 10. Here’s our lawyer’s statement… pic.twitter.com/rVNnilY3WJ — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 24, 2020

It’s also not any minor team. It’s one of the most prestigious football programs in history. Now, nine other teams have joined in on the fight.

I hope like hell Cowardly Kevin is forced to address these parents and explain why their sons can’t play football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

I can’t wait to see how this situation unfolds. Make no mistake about it, I’m with all the people resisting the B1G. We should have football, and the people who stole it should answer for the damage they’ve done.