Editorial

Kevin Warren Doesn’t Hand Over Documents Demanded By Parents Of Nebraska Football Players

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren and parents of Nebraska football players are officially at the brink.

Parents of Cornhuskers players gave Kevin Warren and the B1G until noon Monday to hand over documents related to the decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, parents wanted to know how the decision was made and who voted in favor or if a vote was held at all. If the documents weren’t handed over, then a lawsuit would be filed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deadline has passed, and Warren completely ignored the demand, and the the parents’ legal team released a statement saying they would now look at the “most appropriate step” moving forward.

You can read the full statement below.

I hope these parents sue the hell out of the Big 10 and Kevin Warren. I sincerely do. I hope they start a civil war within the conference.

Might there be a lot of short term pain and chaos if that’s what happens? Sure, but it might be worth it down the road.

 

Warren needs to go, we need the truth and a lawsuit might be how we get all of that done. I’ll never support Nebraska on the field, but you best believe I’m riding with them on this one.

After all, they treated me incredibly well when I was in Lincoln. The least I can do now in their hour of need is support them.

Whatever Nebraska wants to do with Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the idiots involved in the decision to cancel football, they have my complete support.