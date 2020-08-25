Kevin Warren Doesn’t Hand Over Documents Demanded By Parents Of Nebraska Football Players

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren and parents of Nebraska football players are officially at the brink.

Parents of Cornhuskers players gave Kevin Warren and the B1G until noon Monday to hand over documents related to the decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, parents wanted to know how the decision was made and who voted in favor or if a vote was held at all. If the documents weren’t handed over, then a lawsuit would be filed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Letter to the Big Ten office and Commissioner Kevin Warren from Nebraska Football parents and attorney Mike Flood. Our student athletes deserve some answers. #GBR pic.twitter.com/yVP0JZLvNo — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 21, 2020

The deadline has passed, and Warren completely ignored the demand, and the the parents’ legal team released a statement saying they would now look at the “most appropriate step” moving forward.

You can read the full statement below.

We haven’t heard back from the Big 10. Here’s our lawyer’s statement… pic.twitter.com/rVNnilY3WJ — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 24, 2020

I hope these parents sue the hell out of the Big 10 and Kevin Warren. I sincerely do. I hope they start a civil war within the conference.

Might there be a lot of short term pain and chaos if that’s what happens? Sure, but it might be worth it down the road.

Warren needs to go, we need the truth and a lawsuit might be how we get all of that done. I’ll never support Nebraska on the field, but you best believe I’m riding with them on this one.

After all, they treated me incredibly well when I was in Lincoln. The least I can do now in their hour of need is support them.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Whatever Nebraska wants to do with Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the idiots involved in the decision to cancel football, they have my complete support.