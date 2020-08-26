Brewery Announces Canine-Friendly ‘Beer’ On National Dog Day

Busch brewery announced Wednesday a new canine-friendly “beer” for your best four-legged pal and it’s called “Busch Dog Brew.”

“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend’,” Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch shared with Michigan Live.com. (RELATED: Beer Brewed To ‘Celebrate’ All Things ‘Progressive’ Taken Off Shelf Over Racist Look)

“Additionally, we’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a second post the same day, which also happened to be National Dog Day, the famous beer company tweeted, “Introducing The Nectar Of The DOGS! #BuschDogBrew is bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients.”

“Go to the link in our bio to grab a pack for your favorite drinking buddy,” it added.

According to the report:

Busch Dog Brew is an alcohol-free bone broth full of flavor and nutrients that dogs can enjoy before a long hike or a hard day of play at the park. The healthy brew’s ingredients include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.

The report goes on to note that not only is the beer a great way to honor your best pal, but Busch will donate $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for every case of Dog Brew purchased up to $50,000.

The doggie 4-packs can be purchased online while supplies last and will run you $9.99.

As the report noted, it continues the beer giant’s efforts to help animal shelters across the country and pups find their forever homes.