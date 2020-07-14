Beer Brewed To ‘Celebrate’ All Things ‘Progressive’ Taken Off Shelf Over Racist Look

A beer its brewery said is brewed to “celebrate” all things “progressive” has been taken off the shelf due to its racist look.

The World of Beer in West Hartford, Connecticut, announced that it was taking the beer “Yellow Belly” off its shelf after receiving complaints that the bottle looked like a Ku Klux Klan hood, per WFSB.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

World of Beer pulled #YellowBelly from its shelves after complaints the brew resembled a KKK hood: https://t.co/6uQdtliaff — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) July 14, 2020

“Please accept our apologies for the lapse in judgment in serving,” World of Beer shared in a statement about the craft beer collaboration between Swedish brewery Omnipollo and Buxton Brewery in the United Kingdom,” per the Hartford Courant. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“While we can’t speak for the intent of the brewer, the visual representation does not have a place at our establishment. We appreciate you bringing it to our attention and welcome the opportunity for discussion.”

Serving customers a product that resembles the KKK without warning is beyond insensitive… it’s outrageous. @WOB_USA should not only take if off their menu but should also provide anti-racism training to all members of their company & staff. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Rtb3Om88jJ — Jillian Gilchrest (@Jilchrest) July 13, 2020

According to pictures on social media, the beer comes in a paper bag with two holes poked in the middle.

A description on the company’s website about the 2017 beer read, “Yellow Belly—a person who is without courage, fortitude, or nerve; a coward.”

“To us, one of the most cowardly deeds is to act anonymously, hiding behind a group,” the statement added. “A signifying trait of institutionalized racism.”

The statement went on and noted how “this beer is brewed to celebrate all things new, open minded and progressive. A peanut butter biscuit stout with no biscuits, butter or nuts. Taste, enjoy, and don’t be prejudiced. Brewed with aromas.”