Gardner Minshew Teams Up With Bud Light For Awesome Fantasy Football Beer Giveaway

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and Bud Light are pulling off a great move for fans.

The second-year passer teamed up with Bud Light to give away free beer to anyone who picks him first overall in their fantasy football draft. If you win your league with Minshew as the starting QB, you could win free beer for a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the absolutely incredible hype video for the promotion below.

I’ve been working hard to be your first pick in fantasy this year, and @BudLight is making your decision easier. When you pick me first, tweet a screenshot of your pick with #budlightminshewdraft and #sweepstakes and you could win a case worth of Bud Light! pic.twitter.com/eG1B0yyJOr — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) August 25, 2020

I don’t know who came up with this idea, but they deserve an absolutely gigantic raise because it’s an awesome promotion.

We’re not even in week one yet, and Minshew is already out here dropping fire content for all of his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 4, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

Minshew teaming up with Bud Light is a match made in heaven. Minshew is a blue-collar guy with a working class man’s work ethic. He just grinds it out and gets the job done.

Bud Light drinkers pretty heavily fall into that camp. Who better to represent them?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

I’m actually a little bummed because I saw this video a day after my league’s draft happened! A single day! I would have 100% taken Gardner Minshew first overall.

After all, us blue-collar guys have to stick together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 10, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

Get yourself some beer and ride with Minshew! I can tell he’s in for a monster 2019 season.