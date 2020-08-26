Cardi B Defends Vulgar, Sexual Song ‘WAP’ After Receiving Criticism

Musician Cardi B defended her new single “WAP” after people have criticized the song over its vulgarity and sexual nature.

Cardi gave her defense during an appearance on the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show, according to an article published Monday by the Daily Mail.

“The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people,” Cardi B said, the outlet reported.

“I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal,” she reportedly added. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

The “I Like It Like That” rapper emphasized that her new song is for “adults” and she would never let her 2-year-old daughter Kulture listen.

“It’s like, no of course I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything, but it’s like, it’s for adults,” Cardi continued, according to the Daily Mail.

JUST IN: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion block Drake from No. 1 “Wap” spends a second week at No. 1, while “Laugh Now Cry Later” debuts at No. 2 pic.twitter.com/2Y2EmOyyuJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 24, 2020

I get why people don’t like the song or why they think it’s vulgar, but if you don’t like the song then just don’t listen to it. It’s not that hard. We’re all adults here and if you don’t want your child to listen to it then don’t let them.

Cardi is making history with this song, so I’d say most people probably like the song.