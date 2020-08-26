Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Named AP Preseason 1st Team All-American

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the AP All-American preseason team as the best quarterback in America.

The AP released its preseason All-American teams for fans Tuesday, and the Clemson gunslinger was the top quarterback and on the first team.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who won’t even play a snap this season, was the second team QB.

Is anyone surprised that Lawrence was the first team QB? You damn sure shouldn’t be. At this point, the hype is reaching a deafening level.

With Fields not playing a single game this season because of Cowardly Kevin and the Big 10 canceling football, Lawrence is hands down the best player in America.

Has there ever been a bigger Heisman favorite in August in the history of college football? With the teams that are playing, I’m not even sure who is second.

Lawrence is oozing hype, and it’s not hard to see why. Through two seasons at Clemson, he has a national title ring and narrowly missed another one last season against LSU.

The young man is a superstar, and there’s no other way to put it. I can’t wait to see what Lawrence does in what will almost certainly be his final year of college football.