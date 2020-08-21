CBS Sports Names Trevor Lawrence Preseason College Football Player Of The Year

Trevor Lawrence has earned some huge hype from CBS Sports.

The popular publication named the superstar Clemson quarterback the preseason player of the year in college football.

He was also named a preseason first team All-American.

With Justin Fields not playing this year because of Ohio State and the rest of the Big 10 sitting out, I’m not sure you can pick any player in the country other than Lawrence.

I understand we had this same conversation the previous season, and Lawrence didn’t win the Heisman. I get it, and I understand that angle.

However, let’s not pretend like Lawrence didn’t still ball out in 2019 as he led Clemson to the national title game.

He might not have won the Heisman, but he still dominated. He’s the best NFL prospect in all of college football, and he’s going to dominate again for Clemson.

He plays the game like a video game character. Lawrence has a cannon for an arm and can run. He’s a living nightmare for defensive coordinators.

I’ll be shocked if he’s not in New York for the Heisman ceremony in 2020. I’ll be absolutely shocked. I think he’ll be hands down the best player in college football this season.