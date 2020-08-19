PFF Ranks Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence As The Best Player In College Football

Pro Football Focus thinks Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best player in all of college football.

PFF recently released its rankings for the top 50 players in the sport, and the Clemson gunslinger came out at the top.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields came in second, but won’t even be able to compete this season after the Big 10 canceled football.

I love how Justin Fields isn’t even going to be able to play football this season thanks to the cowards in the Big 10, but the debate between him and Lawrence is still raging.

Not only is the debate raging, but Fields is ranked as the second best player in America despite not being able to take a snap.

It just goes to show how much of a star the young man is. Even when he can’t play, people are still talking about him.

As I’ve said many times, Fields vs. Lawrence is a debate that we’re going to hear about for years to come. It’ll continue when they’re both in the NFL next season.

Fields is a freak-of-nature athlete, throws a gorgeous ball and is an outstanding quarterback. Lawrence has a cannon attached to his body and is also a solid runner.

You can’t go wrong with either of them.

It’s too bad we won’t get to see them potentially play in the playoff this season. The rematch would have been awesome.