Gus Malzahn Thinks 10-Game SEC Schedule Helps Auburn

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn is happy with the SEC schedule format for the 2020 season.

SEC teams will play 10 games against conference opponents during the coronavirus pandemic instead of the usual eight. While that might not make some coaches happy, the man leading the Tigers is all in on it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think that’s an advantage for us..It’s not going to be a shock to our system as far as playing that kind of schedule,” Malzahn told Pat McAfee during a Wednesday interview.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Couple things. First and foremost, I love the fact Malzahn is endorsing the idea of playing more conference games.

It only took a global pandemic, but SEC teams are finally being forced to play more tough games. Fans are going to love it, and it’s about damn time.

Hopefully, 10-game conference schedules are here to stay for the long haul once coronavirus is dealt with.

Secondly, Malzahn should also be careful with what he asks for when it comes to the SEC slate. Auburn hasn’t exactly set the world on the fire the past few years.

Their schedule this season is very tough. Games against Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee aren’t going to be easy. Depending on how Ole Miss and Mississippi State turn out to be, there are two more tough games.

Auburn could easily drop several games in the fall.

Either way, Malzahn is pumped and I’m pumped. That’s good enough for me!