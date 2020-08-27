College Football Starts In 1 Week

College football is officially one week away.

In exactly seven days, the FBS college football season will start September 3 when South Alabama plays Southern Mississippi and UAB plays Central Arkansas. Both games begin at 8:00 EST. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, I know there’s an FCS game Saturday, and I’m happy about that. However, let’s focus on the FBS, which is only a week away.

Despite the best efforts of all the clowns in the media who wanted to see football canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, games are going to happen in seven days.

Sit back and think about that for a second. After all the chaos of the past month, we’re only a week away from games happening!

One week! That Thursday night is going to be glorious. I literally don’t care at all about any of the teams. Not a single one, but I’ll be locked in.

Hell, if there was DIII football on TV right now, I’d watch it. That’s how desperate I am. In seven short days, FBS football will be rolling in America.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then you’re not a real fan.

Finally, and I hate to say this, but the Big 10 is going to look so damn dumb once Thursday gets here. We already look stupid. Once games actually start happening without issues, the PR nightmare will be 100 times worse. Thanks, Cowardly Kevin! We couldn’t have done it without you.