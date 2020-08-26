BYU Vs. Navy Will Be Under The Lights At 8:00 EST In Annapolis September 7

BYU and Navy will open the season under the lights September 7.

ESPN dropped the schedule for the first slate of football games, and the Cougars will play the Midshipmen in Annapolis at 8:00 EST in primetime on the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the first round of games, Navy vs. BYU is by far and away the biggest one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Aug 19, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

This is music to my ears. The fact that BYU and Navy are opening the season under the lights at the Naval Academy is so damn cool.

America desperately needs a win right now. We need something to get up and cheer about. We need some positive energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Aug 14, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

The optics of a service academy being one of the few teams playing opening week and doing it under the lights is going to be chilling.

That’s exactly what this country needs right now, and BYU isn’t a joke. It should be a hell of a battle on the gridiron in Annapolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Aug 7, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

I can’t wait to see it happen. We’re getting football, and a great game to start the year. Hell yes, my friends.