REPORT: Big 10 Spring Football Will Start In January, Conference Title Game Will Be In March

The Big 10 spring football schedule is reportedly coming together.

According to Rivals.com, the current format for spring B1G football would have games start around January 7, and the conference title would be at the Rose Bowl in March. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the PAC-12 plays football, then there’s the chance the conference champs could play each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

Rivals noted that “the goal will be to not have games overlapping with each other, opening up multiple television windows to various broadcast partners.”

If the B1G does play spring football, getting as many games as possible on TV seems like an obvious thing to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 14, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

We keep hearing more and more about spring football for the Big 10, but I’m still not convinced at all that it’s a good idea.

Under this format, the season would end in March. That’s a hell of a lot better than ending in May. That much we can all agree on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

However, it’s still far from a good solution to canceling the fall season. Are we confident players playing in March and returning to training in the summer is a good idea for player safety?

After all, Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the B1G leadership made it clear they care so much about safety during the coronavirus pandemic! Yet, playing two seasons in a single calendar year sounds absurdly dangerous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

It seems like the Big 10 is hellbent on playing in early 2021. Maybe it’ll work or maybe it won’t. All I know for sure is that we shouldn’t even be in this position to begin with, but here we are! Shoutout to all the morons who allowed this discussion to even be necessary.