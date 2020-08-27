EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Tom Cotton Is Expected To Talk About In His RNC Speech

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton will give a speech Thursday during the Republican National Convention slamming China and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the Daily Caller has learned.

Cotton was asked by President Donald Trump to speak at the convention as he has been a strong ally and helped encourage the president to enact a travel ban on China as coronavirus began spreading throughout the world, a source familiar with his remarks told the Daily Caller before his speech.

Cotton was also asked to speak about Biden’s foreign-experience policy after Biden attacked Cotton and other Republicans in 2015 for sending a letter to top leaders from Iran telling them that any nuclear deal reached with then-President Barrack Obama would be “nothing more than an executive agreement” that would be erased when a Republican president takes over.

The Arkansas Republican will also speak about Biden’s failure to eliminate ISIS during his time as Vice President and will say his work strengthened the Iranian regime. (RELATED: ‘We Are Too Reliant On China’: Cotton, Hawley Call On US To Regain Independence From Communist Regime)

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak at the Republican National Convention and make the case for a second term for President Trump. When you compare President Trump’s record of putting America first with Joe Biden’s disastrous 50-year history on foreign policy, the choice is clear,” Cotton told the Daily Caller when asked about his speech.

A few lines of Cotton’s speech were also obtained by a source familiar with his remarks, in one line he heavily criticizes Biden and trade deals he made with China as Vice President. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Says ‘Low-Level’ Twitter Employee Threatened To Lock Account Over Tweet)

“Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for fifty years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating, and stealing, and lying,” Cotton’s speech reads.

He then also mentions wanting to stop wars in the middle east.

“No one who’s seen the face of war desires to see it again. Too many of our fellow Americans are already honored at the hallowed grounds of Arlington,” another line of Cotton speech says.

Trump will be speaking the same night as Cotton from the White House.