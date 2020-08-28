CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 168 UPDATE: I’m Pushing For A Las Vegas Trip At All Costs

It’s day 168 of coronavirus isolation, and I’m eyeing up a trip to Las Vegas.

It’s been a long war, and it’s been a tough war. Let’s just all be honest with each other. Nobody thought we’d still be doing this coronavirus nonsense at the end of August. Yet, here we are. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It almost reminds me of the speech at the end of “Band of Brothers.” We’ve been in the foxholes fighting coronavirus for about 154 days, longer than anyone expected.

For those of you who don’t know, I have a relatively new tradition of starting every college football season with the boys in Las Vegas.

It’s the perfect spot to get the year started on the right note. There are sportsbooks everywhere, money is flying around, the drinks are ice cold and plentiful and the vibe is awesome.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has thrown Las Vegas into absolute chaos. The city is shut down to a certain degree and it’s a shell of its former self.

Yet, that’s not going to stop me from going to Las Vegas with my crew. If I don’t go to Las Vegas, then coronavirus wins. If we didn’t let the Nazis win, then I’ll be damned if I let coronavirus win.

College football is happening in America starting in September. Despite the best efforts of losers to stop it, games are going to happen.

As long as games are happening, then my Vegas tradition will happen. Will things be different? Sure, but I can roll with it.

In any war, you have to be ready to adapt. As long as the TV is on, the food is good and the drinks are cold, I’ll be able to survive.

So, while coronavirus tries to fight me, I’m landing right hooks fighting back. If I’m alive and standing up in September, then you’ll catch me hammering drinks in Las Vegas.

Stay frosty, friends. We’re going to win this war.