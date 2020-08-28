World’s Most Expensive Sheep Sells At Auction For Nearly $500,000

The world’s most expensive sheep just sold for nearly $500,000 and the buyers who purchased him said he’s “something special.”

It all went down at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark, where the six-month old Texel ram named Double Diamond went up for auction and created quite a bidding frenzy, according to the Guardian in a piece published Friday.

“It’s just like every other business – horse racing or the cattle business,” explained Jeff Aiken, one of the three breeders who joined forces to pay the record-breaking price tag. (RELATED: Rare Whiskey Collection Expected To Fetch $10 Million At Auction)

“Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up,” he added. “Everyone wanted a piece of it.”

Aiken continued, “It was more nerve-racking than excitement. We knew it was going to be something really special. He was just an outstanding animal, backed up by all the best genetics. There was about seven or eight people who really, really wanted him and that’s what led to the price.”

Texels are a highly sought after rare breed that originated on the small island of Texel, off the coast of the Netherlands. They regularly sell for five-figure sums, but this battle became particularly intense, Aiken said.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is an obscene amount of money to pay for a sheep, and it definitely should not be a reflection on the farming community,” Jeff shared. (RELATED: ‘Chewbacca’ Mom Video Blows Up Internet, Store Sells Out Of Masks [VIDEO])

Until Thursday’s sale, the highest price ever paid for a sheep sold at auction happened in 2009 when the animal went for more than $306,000.

And as for what plans they have for Double Diamond, Aiken explained that he and his partners plan to put the ram out to stud where he will paired off with dams for a premium price. As he gets older, his sperm will be collected to be used for artificial insemination.