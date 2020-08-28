REPORT: Wisconsin Expects To Start The Basketball Season As Scheduled

The Wisconsin Badgers plan on starting the basketball season as scheduled.

Coronavirus already decimated Big 10 football, and it’s fair to wonder whether or not college basketball will be impacted. Well, the Badgers plan on getting things going on time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Grant Ramey, the Badgers called Tennessee after the Big 10 canceled football and said they plan on starting basketball as scheduled. The Volunteers and Badgers are slated to meet in Madison November 11.

In a Zoom call with reporters, Rick Barnes said after the Big Ten cancelled fall football, Wisconsin called the next day saying they still planned to play basketball on time. Vols scheduled to open season at Wisconsin on Nov. 11. — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) August 24, 2020

This is great news for Greg Gard and the rest of the squad. We need college basketball to happen, and I need the Badgers playing like I need air in my lungs.

After Wisconsin’s football season was ripped away from me, I need basketball more than ever. We were supposed to make a national title run before coronavirus ended March Madness.

Now, it sounds like the Badgers are gearing up to play basketball and scheduled and welcome the Volunteers to Madison.

After the spanking we gave them on the road last season, I can’t wait to see what we do to them in Madison. I can only imagine that it’ll be worse.

I’m so amped for his basketball season, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of my Badgers.