North Carolina Will Start The Football Season Without Fans At Home Games

The North Carolina Tar Heels will start the season without fans in the stands.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tar Heels won’t have fans at Kenan Memorial Stadium when games get underway in September. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear if fans will be allowed at any point.

North Carolina will not allow fans at home football games in September — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 28, 2020

Around and around we go when it comes to fans being allowed at football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another day passes, and another school decides there won’t be fans in the stands, which is what I’ve been saying for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Howell (@sam7howell) on Jul 5, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

It’s honestly going to be so weird watching football teams play in empty football stadiums. It’s just not going to feel right.

College football is meant to be played in packed stadiums. The atmosphere of a huge college football game is unlike anything else in sports.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, UNC and many other programs won’t have fans in the stands. It’s awful and there’s no other way to put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Howell (@sam7howell) on Nov 21, 2019 at 5:40pm PST

Hopefully, fans are back soon. College football needs people packing stadiums.