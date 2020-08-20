Auburn Caps Stadium Capacity At 20% During The 2020 Football Season

Auburn intends on having fans at home football games in 2020.

According to a release from the Tigers, capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the team's five home SEC games will be capped at 20% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Total capacity at the stadium is more than 87,000.

The Tigers are just the latest SEC and college football team in general to restrict stadium capacity. As far as I know, not a single team is planning for full capacity.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we all need to recognize that packed stadiums aren’t going to be a thing anytime soon.

When teams like Alabama and Auburn start capping capacity, then you know it’s a serious situation. Those are two of the most prestigious programs in America, and both have instituted strict seating caps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Aug 19, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Auburn will now have 17,400 people at games instead of north of 87,000. One of the cool parts about Auburn’s plan is that most of the tickets for the game against Kentucky are reserved for just students.

Given the limited capacity, setting aside an entire game for just students is a pretty cool move.

Believe in Game Day Ticket plan announced for the @AuburnFootball home opener vs Kentucky on September 26!

#WarEagle | #BelieveinAuburn — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) August 19, 2020

We’ll have to see which team follows next because we all know this isn’t over yet. More and more teams will restrict capacity before it’s all said and done. Welcome to sports in 2020!