REPORT: LSU Star Ja’Marr Chase Is Opting Out Of The Season To Focus On The NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will reportedly opt out of the season to prepare for the NFL.

According to CBS Sports, Chase has played his final snap of football for the Tigers, and a formal announcement is expected Monday.

The decision is reportedly not directly tied to the coronavirus pandemic, rather, “agents may have simply convinced Chase to leave before his third collegiate season.”

No matter the reasons for his departure, this is a gigantic blow for the Tigers. Chase is arguably the best receiver in all of college football.

Given the fact the Tigers will have a new quarterback in Myles Brennan in 2020, you need a guy like Chase on the field.

He’s a known quantity and he’s an incredible security blanket for Brennan. Now, the Tigers and Ed Orgeron will have to quickly change the offense accordingly.

Will the Tigers still be damn good without Chase on the field? For sure, but it’s hard to overstate how bad this is for the offense.

The young man has to look out for himself, but this is a bad day for fans of LSU.