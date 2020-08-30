‘Tenet’ Earns $53 Million At The Global Box Office During Its Opening Weekend

“Tenet” is blowing up the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan’s new movie has already grossed $53 million around the world during its opening weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film will hit some locations in America starting Monday, and you can assume the numbers domestically will also be gigantic.

I’ve been telling you all for months and months that “Tenet” was going to be a gigantic movie whenever it finally hit theaters.

It was supposed to come out this summer in July, but coronavirus had a different set of plans. It kept getting pushed back and back.

Now, it’s out in parts of the world and arrives Monday in America. Clearly, people are super excited because the box office numbers are huge.

I honestly can’t remember the last I was this pumped to see a movie. There’s no question at all that “Tenet” will be the first film I see in theaters since this coronavirus nonsense started.

It’s from the brain of Christopher Nolan, and stars Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Yeah, you can sign me up immediately.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on seeing “Tenet.”