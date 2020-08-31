Notre Dame Takes Down Ticket Protocol Message Claiming Most Fans Will Be Banned From 2020 Football Games

Notre Dame will apparently not have many fans at home games during the 2020 football season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Fighting Irish published and quickly took down a page claiming only students and faculty would be allowed to get football tickets for the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The webpage, which can be viewed here, reportedly once stated, “We will not offer tickets to those outside the Notre Dame campus community (Notre Dame students and Faculty and Staff).”

The now unpublished page reportedly claimed that tailgating will also be banned during the coronavirus pandemic.

You have to wonder how this situation was allowed to happen. Clearly, somebody had to sign off on that webpage being published, and now it’s gone.

Outside of the archived version, Notre Dame no longer has any kind of official stance on tickets for the upcoming season.

However, something tells me when an official announcement is made, it’s going to be a carbon copy of the unpublished page. Somebody might have just jumped the gun.

If this is the official policy, then at least the Fighting Irish will have some football fans in the stands. There just won’t be very many.

Also, the tailgating ban is so stupid. As I’ve said for every team banning tailgating, if any amount of fans can be allowed in the stands, then people should be allowed to tailgate.

If you can sit in the stadium with your friends, then you should be allowed to drink a beer. It’s not hard to figure out. It’s shockingly easy.

We’ll see when Notre Dame makes it official, but it seems like we now know their plans.