Taylor Swift Becomes First Female To Win Best Direction VMA

Musician Taylor Swift won the Video Music Award on Sunday for Best Direction.

The award makes her the first female to ever win the award, according to Fox News. Swift won the award for her music video for “The Man.” Swift used the song and video to comment on the privilege of men in society.

WATCH:

“Guys, this is amazing,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “This is the first video I’ve ever directed on my own and I just — I’m so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you for the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me.”

Swift also thanked her fans. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins VMA For Video Of The Year For ‘You Need To Calm Down’)

“I was told this was an industry-voted award so I want to say thank you to everyone in the industry who voted for this video,” Swift said. “I also really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason the industry cares about anything that I do and everything that you have done this summer.”

“I’m so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me,” she added. “Thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon.”

I was blown away by Swift’s music video when it first came out and she’s so deserving of something like this. Swift completely looks like a different person in this video. She did such a good job on the concept and production of this video.

She works so hard for her fans and I love that about her.

I really can’t believe that it’s 2020 and a solo female artist has never won this award. Seems like it was a long time coming.