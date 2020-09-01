Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Leads Social Justice March

Alabama football coach Nick Saban led a Monday march for social justice.

Simone Eli tweeted a video of Saban marching through Tuscaloosa with members of the Crimson Tide squad, and the six-time national champion was front and center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the event below.

Powerful image as Nick Saban leads the Alabama football team on a march for social justice. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/GERQphxai0 — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, I have no problem with coaches getting involved in situations like this. Back when the country was burning because of George Floyd’s death, I said coaches have a special role to play.

In many states and communities, college football coaches are the most influential voices around. If Saban can set an example on how to peacefully protest, then he should do it. Given the riots we saw in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the aftermath of Jacob Blake being shot, I think we can all agree this situation in Alabama is much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 31, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT

There’s nothing wrong with protesting when you believe in something. That’s as American as it gets. That’s what the red, white and blue are all about.

All I ask is that when discussing events that might inspire these protests, we stick to the facts and let the investigations play out.

Jumping the gun almost never ends well. In this country, protests are a positive, but we must stick to the facts of whatever we’re discussing. If we can do that, then we’re going to win each and every day.

Finally, people were apparently calling for Saban to be fired for leading this march, which is a mind-blowing take. There’s a better chance I become president than Nick Saban is ever fired by Alabama.