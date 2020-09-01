Editorial

Clemson Leads The Latest College Football National Title Odds, Alabama Is 2nd

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Clemson

(Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Oddsmakers have Clemson as the favorite to win the college football national championship.

According to odds from SuperBookSports, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are at 2/1 to win the national title for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is second at 3/1 and Georgia is third at 4/1. After the top three, there is a substantial drop. You can see the full list below.

As I said a couple months back when the Big 10 was planning on playing football, the only two teams you could have had at the top of the conversation entering the season were Ohio State and Clemson.

Things have obviously changed since the Big 10 decided to hide in the basement during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

With OSU out of the picture, it’s all about Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. Anyone who says they shouldn’t be the favorite is either lying or just looking for attention.

Now, that’s not to say Clemson will win the national title. College football is a crazy sport, and we’re about to be in the craziest season ever.

 

I’m simply saying the Tigers have to be viewed as the favorite. They’re stacked with talent, have the best QB in America in Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney is a superstar coach.

All the pieces are there for the Tigers to make another run. After that, I’d also pick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

 

All the way around, I think the oddsmakers got it right with the latest odds. Let us know in the comments who you’d take!