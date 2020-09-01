Clemson Leads The Latest College Football National Title Odds, Alabama Is 2nd

Oddsmakers have Clemson as the favorite to win the college football national championship.

According to odds from SuperBookSports, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are at 2/1 to win the national title for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is second at 3/1 and Georgia is third at 4/1. After the top three, there is a substantial drop. You can see the full list below.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports Clemson 2/1

Bama 3/1

UGA 4/1

UF, OU 12/1

ND, Texas 16/1

A&M 30/1

Auburn, LSU 40/1

OkSt 50/1

UCF 80/1

Cincy, ISU, Miami, UNC, TCU, Tenn 100/1

Baylor, FSU, UL, VT 300/1

Memphis 500/1

BYU, UK, Ole Miss, Pitt, SCar, UVA, WVU 1,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 31, 2020

As I said a couple months back when the Big 10 was planning on playing football, the only two teams you could have had at the top of the conversation entering the season were Ohio State and Clemson.

Things have obviously changed since the Big 10 decided to hide in the basement during the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

With OSU out of the picture, it’s all about Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. Anyone who says they shouldn’t be the favorite is either lying or just looking for attention.

Now, that’s not to say Clemson will win the national title. College football is a crazy sport, and we’re about to be in the craziest season ever.

View this post on Instagram

I’m simply saying the Tigers have to be viewed as the favorite. They’re stacked with talent, have the best QB in America in Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney is a superstar coach.

All the pieces are there for the Tigers to make another run. After that, I’d also pick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

View this post on Instagram

All the way around, I think the oddsmakers got it right with the latest odds. Let us know in the comments who you’d take!