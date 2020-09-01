Brian Austin Green Talks About Possible Reconciliation With Megan Fox: ‘Never Say Never’

Brian Austin Green was asked if he thought it was possible he and Megan Fox might reconcile and get back together and he said “never say never.”

“I never say never,” the 47-year-old actor shared during an Instagram Live. The comments were noted by CNN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

“You never know,” he added. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye-to-eye and then sometimes paths do different things. And, you know, we had an amazing 15-year relationship.”

Green continued, “Right now the paths are…they’re different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy. I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Moving Because Her Unborn Baby Told Her To)

It comes after the “Beverly Hills 90210” star confirmed in May that he and Fox had split up after tying the knot in 2010. They have three kids together.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star has since gone on to make headlines about her dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.