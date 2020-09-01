Central Arkansas Has 0 Coronavirus Cases After The 1st College Football Game Of The Season

Central Arkansas is completely clean of coronavirus following their win over Austin Peay to open the college football season.

According to ArkansasOnline.com, Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague announced Monday that the team had zero coronavirus cases following the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bears beat the Governors 24-17 during a Saturday night primetime game to get the FCS season underway.

I would love to know Cowardly Kevin’s thoughts on this. I thought college football couldn’t be played because it was so incredibly dangerous with players being in close contact during the coronavirus pandemic?

Apparently, somebody forgot to tell Central Arkansas that fact because they played Austin Peay and were just fine afterward.

This is honestly great news for the entire world of college football. If a program like Central Arkansas can play without getting sick, then you best believe teams with SEC resources will be just fine.

This is a big win in the war against coronavirus, and we need all the wins we can get at this point.

How is it that an FCS program can keep their players fine, but Cowardly Kevin and the Big 10 couldn’t? Seriously, how stupid do we look right now?

Props to Central Arkansas for getting the win and coming home safe, and shoutout to the idiots in the Big 10 for looking more detached from reality with every passing hour.