Donald Trump Says Big 10 Football Returning Is ‘On The One Yard Line’ After Talking With Commissioner Kevin Warren

President Donald Trump is trying to save Big 10 football.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that B1G football returning “immediately” is “on the one yard line” after talking with commissioner Kevin Warren. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The B1G has faced intense backlash after canceling football during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is, folks. We’re officially now on the brink of Big 10 football being saved, or it at least appears to be that way.

Trump has been adamant that the Big 10 has to play, and there are millions of fans in swing states who agree with him.

If the ACC, Big 12 and SEC can play, then the Big 10 can play as well. It’s truly that simple, and it’s time for the conference to admit Cowardly Kevin and company screwed up big time.

This is America. We play football, and the Big 10 is the most prestigious conference in America.

 

President Trump and the government should commit whatever resources are necessary to make it as safe as possible, and then it’s time to play.

If not, then fire Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the crew.