Donald Trump Says Big 10 Football Returning Is ‘On The One Yard Line’ After Talking With Commissioner Kevin Warren

President Donald Trump is trying to save Big 10 football.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that B1G football returning “immediately” is “on the one yard line” after talking with commissioner Kevin Warren. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The B1G has faced intense backlash after canceling football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

This is, folks. We’re officially now on the brink of Big 10 football being saved, or it at least appears to be that way.

Trump has been adamant that the Big 10 has to play, and there are millions of fans in swing states who agree with him.

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

If the ACC, Big 12 and SEC can play, then the Big 10 can play as well. It’s truly that simple, and it’s time for the conference to admit Cowardly Kevin and company screwed up big time.

This is America. We play football, and the Big 10 is the most prestigious conference in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 17, 2020 at 4:01pm PDT

President Trump and the government should commit whatever resources are necessary to make it as safe as possible, and then it’s time to play.

If not, then fire Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the crew.