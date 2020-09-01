‘Extraordinary Measures’: Ohio Police Officer Saves Child Trapped In Overturned Car

An Ohio police officer crawled through broken glass into an overturned vehicle Saturday to save a small child that was trapped after a crash.

Body camera video shows Officer Yamil Encarnacion crawling into the overturned vehicle and eventually pulling a car seat out, Fox News reported. Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga said on Facebook that the officer went to “extraordinary measures” to save a life. (RELATED: Police Officer Monitoring Protests Saves Choking Baby After Protester Flags Him Down For Help)

“This is what we do and this is why we do what we do. This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world,” Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga said. https://t.co/9wJzxRUlB3 — WKRG (@WKRG) September 1, 2020

“Most police officers do not think of themselves as extraordinary,” Noga wrote. “We do what we do because we love our communities and want to serve them to the best of our abilities. On Saturday, August 29th, a Twinsburg police officer took extraordinary measures to potentially save a life.”

Around 7:10 PM, officers responded to a call of an overturned vehicle on the highway, the Twinsburg Police Department said on Facebook. The driver and the small child were trapped inside the vehicle when police arrived.

“Officers observed that the child’s legs were losing color, so Officer Yamil Encarnacion crawled into the wreckage, cut the child safety seat free and extracted the child, seat and all, from the wrecked vehicle,” the police department said. “Fortunately, both the driver and child suffered only minor injuries, a testament to the driver’s usage of a seat belt and a properly installed child safety seat.” (RELATED: ‘Morale Is In The Toilet’: Police Union Officials Wouldn’t Want Their Own Sons In Law Enforcement)

Both the driver and the child were taken to the hospital for treatment, the department said.

The driver told police that she and another car attempted to get in the left lane at the same time, and she over-corrected her steering when the car in front of her applied the brakes suddenly. Her car ran off the road and into the opposite lane of traffic.

“I’ve attached body camera video of Officer Encarnacion’s actions,” Noga said. “This is what we do and this is why we do what we do. This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world.”