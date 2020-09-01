REPORT: Deion Sanders Is Expected To Be A Coaching Target For Jackson State

Deion Sanders might be coaching college football in 2021.

According to FootballScoop, Jackson State is expected to target the NFL legend as their next head coach.

The FCS program currently doesn’t have a head coach as of Monday.

I would love to see Deion Sanders coach college football. Even though Jackson State is an FCS program, it’d still be electric.

We’re talking about one of the greatest football players in the history of the sport. On top of that, he’s just an electric factory.

Whether it’s at the FCS level or not, any team being coached by Sanders would immediately become required viewing for fans everywhere.

That’s just a fact. Hiring Sanders would also immediately elevate the brand of any smaller D1 program, which is exactly where Jackson State falls.

Will Sanders take the job? It’s probably way too early to tell, but it’ll be awesome if he does. That much I know for sure.