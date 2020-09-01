It’s The Start Of September, And That Means It’s Time For College Football

September has officially arrived, and that means it’s time for college football in America.

In two days, FBS football will return under the lights during a glorious Thursday night. Throughout the rest of the month, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will all start playing games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what the hell is.

This is America. In this country we play football, smash beers and celebrate being the greatest place on the face of the planet.

College football is a huge part of our DNA. Without college football, I’m not even sure you can have America.

Luckily, we’re two days out from games starting.

Despite weeks and weeks of clowns telling us that we couldn’t have football during the coronavirus pandemic, all their voices failed to stop America’s greatest sport.

You just hate to see such losers fail in epic fashion! They threw everything they had at us, and took out the Big 10 and PAC-12 in the process.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to stop the rest of America.

Get your drinks on ice, fellas. We have a long season ahead of us, and it’s fixing to be the craziest in the history of the sport.

If you’re not pumped for what comes next, then just hop on a plane to North Korea and get the hell out!

The rest of us will be enjoying the games.