‘She Can Do That Because She Is The Speaker Of The House’: Tucker Rips Pelosi For San Francisco Shuttered Salon Visit

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting a salon to get her hair done Monday when it was closed to the general public.

Security footage obtained by Fox News showed a maskless Pelosi walking inside the shuttered San Francisco salon Monday afternoon followed by a stylist wearing a black mask. Salon owner Erica Kious, who rents spaces out to stylists, called the visit a “slap in the face” since her business is closed to other customers.

“She was almost alone because due to coronavirus regulations salons in San Francisco are closed to services,” Carlson said on Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Nancy Pelosi went inside. She can do that because she is the Speaker of the House, third in line to the presidency. You cannot because you don’t have as much power as Nancy Pelosi has.”

Carlson described media reaction as being more focused on how the video was obtain than Pelosi’s actions.

“So it was the salon owner’s fault. Maybe it was the security camera’s fault. It was definitely not Nancy Pelosi’s fault,” he quipped. “It was a setup, and if you follow Nancy Pelosi carefully, you are probably not surprised by that because after all nothing matters more to Nancy Pelosi than cold hard science. Observable facts are her lifeblood.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Argues That ‘For The First Time Since The Wuhan Coronavirus Arrived Here, The President Seems Likely To Win Reelection’)

“Donald Trump slapped science right in the face, and that’s not easy, by the way, because science is a worthy opponent,” Carlson quipped after playing a video of Pelosi being critical of President Donald Trump. “But by that standard — and that is the standard now — Nancy Pelosi didn’t simply slap science in the face yesterday. No, by not wearing a mask and sneaking into a hair salon others are banned from entering, Nancy Pelosi did something worse, Nancy Pelosi drowned science in a $12 a pint designer ice cream cup. She crushed science with her $20,000 sub-zero freezer, and then she ripped science apart like a state of the union address, and she did it all on camera.”