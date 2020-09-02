The Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Incredible Super Bowl Rings

The Kansas City Chiefs have received their Super Bowl rings, and they’re incredible.

During a Tuesday night ceremony, Patrick Mahomes and company were given their title rings after winning the Super Bowl this past season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a video of the unreal rings below.

SUPER BOWL LIV CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/qnpxsn7D9n — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

Those rings are absolute beasts, and there’s no other way to put it. Those rings are absolutely incredible.

In terms of title rings, I can’t remember the last time I was this impressed by some ice. Also, Andy Reid saying he’s going to use his to get free cheeseburgers is next level funny.

Saying he will use his Super Bowl ring to get a free cheeseburger is the most Andy Reid quote everpic.twitter.com/i8cP0RAEHG — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) September 2, 2020

Imagine how baller it must be to just walk around with a Super Bowl ring on your finger. You must feel like a billion dollars.

We’re talking about a fraternity of champions that doesn’t include a whole lot of men at all. I also imagine it might not be too hard to meet women when rocking a ring like the one the Chiefs now have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

Props to Kansas City for getting the job done last season. Now, it’s time to find out if they can repeat. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against Patrick Mahomes.