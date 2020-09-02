Kanye Says God Wanted Him To Crash Taylor Swift’s Speech At The VMAs

Kanye West said God wanted him to crash Taylor Swift’s speech at the Video Music Awards in 2009, noting that it was God who put him in the “front row” in the first place.

“If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” the 43-year-old rapper told Nick Cannon during his appearance on the “Cannon’s Class” podcast about the infamous incident during Swift’s MTV VMAs acceptance speech for her song “You Belong With Me” for best female video. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

“I would’ve been sitting in the back and they would’ve made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time,” he added.

WATCH:

West continued, “God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways.” (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

At one point, the rapper also confirmed reports he had been drinking at the event.

“I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up,” the “Yeezus” hitmaker said.

For those that might have missed it, here is that moment when West ran out on stage right in the middle of the “Me!” hitmaker’s speech.

WATCH:

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish,” Kanye shouted to the crowd. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”