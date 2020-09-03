College Football Officially Returns Thursday Night

College football has officially returned in America as of Thursday night.

There are two FBS football games Thursday night, and I couldn’t be more amped if I tried. Central Arkansas plays UAB at 8:00 EST and South Alabama plays Southern Mississippi at 9:00 EST. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After months and months of absolute chaos because of coronavirus, football in America is back.

Despite the best efforts of all the haters and critics in the media doing everything possible to cancel football, games are officially back.

Coronavirus did everything possible to derail the season, but it just wasn’t good enough to get the job done.

If you want to cancel football in America, you’re going to have to throw a hell of a lot more at us than just a pandemic.

That much is for sure. We’re still here and we’re still fighting to make sure football happens! Yes, the Big 10 canceled like a bunch of cowards, but several other teams are playing.

The games Thursday night might not be the best, but they’re still FBS football. That’s more than good enough for me!

So, put some drinks on ice, get the TV fired up and have yourself a day! We’re in for a fun time!