Appalachian State Will Start The Football Season Without Fans At Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State won’t have fans at home games to start the 2020 football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Mountaineers won’t have fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium to watch games in September, but AD Doug Gillen “hopes” people can start attending in October. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Appalachian State is the latest major college football program to ban fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Appalachian State will not allow fans for home football games in September but AD Doug Gillen “hopes we can welcome fans to our athletics events in October” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 2, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of football, and another team shuts it down when it comes to fans in the stands during the pandemic.

I’ve been saying for weeks and weeks that it’s a major uphill battle to put fans in the stands. A handful of teams are trying, but a hell of a lot of teams have completely shut down the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by App State Football (@appstate_fb) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

It’s really unfortunate because football is meant to be played in front of passionate fans. There’s nothing on the planet that matches a great college game day atmosphere. That’s just a fact.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we won’t be getting packed stadiums again anytime soon. The hits from the virus just keep coming!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by App State Football (@appstate_fb) on Aug 9, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

Hopefully, Appalachian State and every other program can go back to maximum capacity in 2021. I’d love to see it.