Mike Tyson Might Have ‘Pushed’ Naomi Campbell Out Of A ‘Moving Car’ 1 Time, Says Chris Rock

Chris Rock got everyone’s attention when he asked supermodel Naomi Campbell if Mike Tyson had “pushed” her out of a “moving car one night.”

“I think Mike [Tyson] pushed you out of a moving car one night,” Rock said to Campbell during an interview on her YouTube show, “No Filter with Naomi.” The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

“I think you gave somebody your number and he lost his head,” the comedian added. (RELATED: Naomi Campbell Says She Was Banned From Hotel ‘Because Of The Colour Of’ Her Skin)

Mike Tyson may have once tried to throw Naomi Campbell out of a car https://t.co/OT81U98Bfu pic.twitter.com/2O3RglcAJv — Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2020

“You sure it wasn’t me that pushed him?” the 50-year-old supermodel replied. “That’s if I even got in the car with him.” (RELATED: Naomi Cambell Goes From Supermodel To Photographer With Cover Shot For Magazine During Pandemic)

“It’s a good thing we’re all grown-ups today and we’re family,” she added. “It’s nice to see him blossom.”

WATCH:

Campbell continued, “Those were fun times in New York… Can never go back to those.”

As the piece noted, Campbell and the heavyweight had a fling at one point.

The “Saturday Night Live” star also talked about when he first met the Campbell and said that it was at a Coffee Shop in Union Square before she became a supermodel.

“We were all lusting for you,” Rock shared in the interview. “You were a supermodel to us, even then.”

“Bless your heart,” Naomi replied.