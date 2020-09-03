Parents Of Northwestern Football Players Want The Season Played

Parents of Northwestern football players want the season to happen.

According to Saturday Tradition, parents of the Wildcats players released a letter and stated in part, “We, the parents of our Northwestern football players, ask that you support our sons playing football this season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The civil war within the Big 10 rages on, and there shouldn’t be any doubt on who I support. I’m 100% with the Northwestern players and their parents.

When it comes to the Big 10 football debate, you can catch me with the common man. That’d be the players, coaches, fans and their families.

It’s us against the idiotic and moronic Big 10 leaders who voted to cancel the football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

At this point, you’d have to be insanely stupid to think canceling football was the right call, and I hope like hell more people keep ragging on the B1G. Make them pay the price!

Finally, I’ll end with this. My small hometown in Wisconsin found a way to play football. Cowardly Kevin should look me in the face and explain why a town in rural WI can play football but the Big 10 with billions of dollars at the fingertips can’t!

I’ll patiently wait for his call!