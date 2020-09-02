Adam Schefter On The Big 10: Why Can’t They Play Football Right Now?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has raised a great point about the Big 10 and the league’s disastrous handling of football.

The Big 10 canceled football during the coronavirus pandemic, and the fallout has been a sight to behold. It’s been nonstop chaos, and there’s a ton of demand to play as soon as possible. The ESPN star wants to know why it can’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter said the following Wednesday during an ESPN appearance, according to Saturday Tradition:

I think this country in a certain way, for football, has made progress. I know college is a different atmosphere, but I’ve been so surprised and impressed with the NFL that with these colleges, like Michigan, you’re going through as if you’re playing a game on the weekend. Why can’t you just do that at that point in time?

Below is a live look at at my reaction to these comments from Schefter.

How many more people need to step up and say the exact same thing before the Big 10 finally changes course and admits canceling football was the wrong thing to do?

At this point Cowardly Kevin and other B1G leaders are seemingly fighting the whole world. Believe it or not, it’s okay to admit when you’re wrong.

The B1G canceling football while the Big 12, SEC and ACC pushed forward was an all-time great mistake in the history of college sports.

However, there’s still time to start in late September or early October. We can still fix this decision or we can fade into history as other conferences race past us.

Those are the options on the table. Which one will Cowardly Kevin and the rest of the Big 10’s leadership pick?

Let’s hope the decision is to play. If not, the B1G is cooked for decades to come.