Texas Longhorns Ban Tailgating Before Football Games During The 2020 Season

Fans of the Texas Longhorns won’t be allowed to tailgate before football games this season.

According to Anwar Richardson, the Longhorns have banned fans from tailgating during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While fans won’t be allowed to drink some beers with the boys, there will be limited capacity at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas has announced its cancelling tailgating and all activities around the stadium before football games this season — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 3, 2020

Another day passes and another program passes an idiotic tailgating ban. These tailgating bans make less than zero sense.

They’re so damn dumb, especially when a team will allow fans into the stadium. It’d be one thing if fans were completely banned. At least that’d be consistent.

How is it safe to be in the stadium, but it’s not safe to drink a few cold beers with the boys? I want somebody to explain that to me with a straight face.

Of course, that’ll never happen because we all know there is no logic here. It’s just teams making it up as they go during the coronavirus pandemic.

If we can have fans in the stands, then we can tailgate. It’s that simple! Let the boys drink some beers!